Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

