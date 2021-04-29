Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

INSE opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275 over the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

