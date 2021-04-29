Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.99

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $133.47, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

