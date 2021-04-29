Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Insteel Industries worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIIN opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $727.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

