Insula (ISLA) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Insula has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,258.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002842 BTC on exchanges.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

