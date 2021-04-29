Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet stock opened at $303.18 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.06 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

