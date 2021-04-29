InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00011753 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $50.17 million and $3.64 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.