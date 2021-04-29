Insured Finance Trading Down 14.9% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $474,611.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

