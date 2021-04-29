Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $132.64. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $132.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

