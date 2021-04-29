Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $132.64. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $132.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

