Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$179.00 to C$184.00. The stock traded as high as C$164.58 and last traded at C$163.30, with a volume of 44183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$162.92.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$182.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$156.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7100001 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

