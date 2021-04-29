Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.
ITGR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $96.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
