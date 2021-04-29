Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

ITGR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $96.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

