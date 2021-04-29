Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

ITGR stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $96.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

