Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $349.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $354.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of IART opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.