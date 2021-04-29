Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $78.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IART. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of IART traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 383,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

