Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

