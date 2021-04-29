Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICPT opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

