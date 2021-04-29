Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,961 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

