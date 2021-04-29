InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

IHG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 64,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

