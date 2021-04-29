InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
IHG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 64,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.