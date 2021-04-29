International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.