International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other International Land Alliance news, CFO Jason Sunstein bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,940.00. Insiders purchased a total of 161,950 shares of company stock worth $211,488 over the last quarter.

Shares of ILAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 94,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

