International Seaways (INSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

