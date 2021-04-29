Internet of People (IOP) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $576,049.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.