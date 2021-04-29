Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

