Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,756.65

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,756.65 ($75.21) and traded as high as GBX 6,199.20 ($80.99). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 6,150 ($80.35), with a volume of 156,083 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,758.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,756.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

