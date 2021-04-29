Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.25.

INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

