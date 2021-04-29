Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.30 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

