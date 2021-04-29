Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $766.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

