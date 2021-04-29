Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 150,732 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$23.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

