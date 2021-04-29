Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

BSCO opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

