Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,959. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

