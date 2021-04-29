Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 5,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.