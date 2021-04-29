Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
