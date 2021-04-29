Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,922,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

