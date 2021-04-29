Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 4.23% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

