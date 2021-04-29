Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 51.5% in April

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. 4,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,872. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

