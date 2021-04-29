Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.