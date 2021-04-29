Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.81. 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.