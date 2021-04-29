Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

