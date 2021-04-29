Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

