Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

