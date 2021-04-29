Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,106 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.22. 2,168,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118,105. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.51 and its 200-day moving average is $316.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

