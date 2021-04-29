Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.93. 2,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13.

