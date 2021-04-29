Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 4,467 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.