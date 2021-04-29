Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,730 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

