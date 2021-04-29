Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

VRP stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

