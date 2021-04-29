Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (1COV, AIR, FB, FP, FRE, KCO, KGX, LHA, ML, NEM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

was given a $385.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €55.95 ($65.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €12.60 ($14.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €9.40 ($11.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.20 ($3.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

