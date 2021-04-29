Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MonotaRO (MONOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MonotaRO (OTCMKTS: MONOY):

4/21/2021 – MonotaRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

4/20/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

4/9/2021 – MonotaRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

4/8/2021 – MonotaRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MonotaRO stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

