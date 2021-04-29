Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (AAPL, ALGN, ALKS, AMGN, ATRC, CDNS, CLLS, CNMD, COF, DB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $735.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $390.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $285.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $385.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

