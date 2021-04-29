Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (DAI, DWNI, GSK, MYFW, NHYDY, NMR, NTUS, NWN, OFIX, OPTN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 29th:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Daimler AG alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

was given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.