Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

