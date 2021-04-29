Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.